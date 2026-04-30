RVML’s “People’s Choice” Dance Party and Open House!
RVML’s “People’s Choice” Dance Party and Open House!
RVML's People’s Choice Dance Party & Open House! Join us for an evening of drinks, dancing, snacks, socializing, and fun! Music by DJ Jordan Rose “RetroTron”.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
1757 ASHLAND STASHLAND, Oregon 97520-2328
5415529119
events@rvml.org