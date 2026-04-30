© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RVML’s “People’s Choice” Dance Party and Open House!

RVML’s “People’s Choice” Dance Party and Open House!

RVML's People’s Choice Dance Party & Open House! Join us for an evening of drinks, dancing, snacks, socializing, and fun! Music by DJ Jordan Rose “RetroTron”.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
1757 ASHLAND ST
ASHLAND, Oregon 97520-2328
5415529119
events@rvml.org
https://rvml.org/events/