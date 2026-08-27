RVML’s Monthly “Movements of Love” Family Constellation Experience with Marina McDonald
RVML’s Monthly “Movements of Love” Family Constellation Experience with Marina McDonald
Movement Of Love is true to the revolutionary, experiential, multidimensional method created by the German psychotherapist Bert Hellinger. Originally called Family Constellations, Hellinger continued to evolve his method over many decades, referring to the final refinement of his method as Movements of the Soul. Marina McDonald held and facilitated numerous Movements Of Love Constellation events on her property and brings this experience to RVML to share with its community.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Marina McDonald
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org