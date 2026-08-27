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RVML’s Monthly “Movements of Love” Family Constellation Experience with Marina McDonald

RVML’s Monthly “Movements of Love” Family Constellation Experience with Marina McDonald

Movement Of Love is true to the revolutionary, experiential, multidimensional method created by the German psychotherapist Bert Hellinger. Originally called Family Constellations, Hellinger continued to evolve his method over many decades, referring to the final refinement of his method as Movements of the Soul. Marina McDonald held and facilitated numerous Movements Of Love Constellation events on her property and brings this experience to RVML to share with its community.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library

Artist Group Info

Marina McDonald
https://hakomihouse.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org