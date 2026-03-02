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RVML’s Monthly “Movements of Love” Family Constellation Experience with Marina McDonald

RVML’s Monthly “Movements of Love” Family Constellation Experience with Marina McDonald

Discover an ancient way to embody your natural inborn healing powers as you bring more love, joy and peace into your own precious life and into the lives of others in a circular community format.

An experiential gathering to work on collective community healing and ancestral or historical trauma that has its origins in work discovered by Bert Hellinger who lived as a Catholic Priest amongst the South African Zulu people.

Movements of Love Sacred Ceremony was created by Marina McDonald, following many years of focused study and direct experience.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org

Artist Group Info

Marina McDonald
https://hakomihouse.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org