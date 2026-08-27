RVML’s Monthly “Approaching AI” Hands-On Workshop with Ian Ingram

WI-FI DEVICE REQUIRED (Laptop, Tablet, or Phone)

An informal, facilitated gathering beginning with a brief intro and demonstration, then allowing you to explore on your own and ask questions. No experience necessary. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced professional, this is great environment to explore the incredible array of modern AI tools with a friendly and patient expert.

Ian Ingram is the founder and CEO of Neuraven AI Consulting and Prompt Engineering Services. He is a passionate educator and advocate for the safe deployment of AI technologies.