© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RVML’s Monthly “Approaching AI” Hands-On Workshop with Ian Ingram

RVML’s Monthly “Approaching AI” Hands-On Workshop with Ian Ingram

RVML’s “Approaching AI” Hands-On Workshop with Ian Ingram is a welcoming space for anyone interested in exploring the world of artificial intelligence in a fun and safe way.This is a free event but pre-registration and wi-fi device is required. Register at RVML.org

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org