RVML’s Monthly “Approaching AI” Hands-On Workshop with Ian Ingram
RVML’s Monthly “Approaching AI” Hands-On Workshop with Ian Ingram
RVML’s “Approaching AI” Hands-On Workshop with Ian Ingram is a welcoming space for anyone interested in exploring the world of artificial intelligence in a fun and safe way.This is a free event but pre-registration and wi-fi device is required. Register at RVML.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org