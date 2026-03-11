RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “The Question”
RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “The Question”
“The Question” is a thoughtful short film that asks whether political differences must divide us, or whether another path is possible. The story explores the experiences and assumptions that shape our views, inviting us to look beyond stereotypes and toward greater understanding.
Join facilitator Marla Estes each month to watch fascinating and insightful videos carefully selected to explore ways to depolarize and then engage in a facilitated discussion to help integrate new perspectives.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Marla Estes
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org