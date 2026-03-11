© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “The Question”

RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “The Question”

“The Question” is a thoughtful short film that asks whether political differences must divide us, or whether another path is possible. The story explores the experiences and assumptions that shape our views, inviting us to look beyond stereotypes and toward greater understanding.

Join facilitator Marla Estes each month to watch fascinating and insightful videos carefully selected to explore ways to depolarize and then engage in a facilitated discussion to help integrate new perspectives.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org

Artist Group Info

Marla Estes
https://www.BuildingBridgers.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org