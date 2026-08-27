RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “The Guilty”
RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “The Guilty”
The less you know about The Guilty, the better! This award-winning 2018 Danish thriller is gripping, unpredictable, and impossible to forget. Beneath the suspense is a fascinating exploration of human perception.
Join facilitator Marla Estes each month to watch fascinating and insightful videos carefully selected to explore ways to depolarize and then engage in a facilitated discussion to help integrate new perspectives.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
marla estes
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org