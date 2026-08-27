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RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “The Guilty”

RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “The Guilty”

The less you know about The Guilty, the better! This award-winning 2018 Danish thriller is gripping, unpredictable, and impossible to forget. Beneath the suspense is a fascinating exploration of human perception.

Join facilitator Marla Estes each month to watch fascinating and insightful videos carefully selected to explore ways to depolarize and then engage in a facilitated discussion to help integrate new perspectives.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library

Artist Group Info

marla estes
https://www.BuildingBridgers.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org