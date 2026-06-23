RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “The [Conserv]atives”
RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: Film “The [Conserv]atives”
Join facilitator Marla Estes to watch fascinating and insightful videos carefully selected to explore ways to depolarize and then engage in a facilitated discussion to help integrate new perspectives.
Following four Republicans from different backgrounds, this documentary offers an opportunity to hear conservatives speak for themselves rather than through media portrayals, political opponents, or cultural stereotypes.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org