RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: “Doubt” – How Do We Know What is True?
RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: “Doubt” – How Do We Know What is True?
Join facilitator Marla Estes each month to watch fascinating and insightful videos carefully selected to explore ways to depolarize and then engage in a facilitated discussion to help integrate new perspectives. This story explores certainty, doubt, and how quickly we form conclusions about what is true. Rather than offering easy answers, it invites us to pause and sit with complexity.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Marla Estes
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
1757 ASHLAND STASHLAND, Oregon 97520-2328
5415529119
events@rvml.org