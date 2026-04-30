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RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: “Doubt” – How Do We Know What is True?

RVML’s Bridging Divides with Marla Estes: “Doubt” – How Do We Know What is True?

Join facilitator Marla Estes each month to watch fascinating and insightful videos carefully selected to explore ways to depolarize and then engage in a facilitated discussion to help integrate new perspectives. This story explores certainty, doubt, and how quickly we form conclusions about what is true. Rather than offering easy answers, it invites us to pause and sit with complexity.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library

Artist Group Info

Marla Estes
https://www.BuildingBridgers.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
1757 ASHLAND ST
ASHLAND, Oregon 97520-2328
5415529119
events@rvml.org
https://rvml.org/events/