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RVML Presents: Smoke-Wise in the Rogue Valley During Fire Season: Free DIY Air Filter Workshop & Class

RVML Presents: Smoke-Wise in the Rogue Valley During Fire Season: Free DIY Air Filter Workshop & Class

Join Sara Jones, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Ashland Forest Resiliency for this hands-on class that will provide you with supplies to build your own air cleaner! Learn the latest science, health tips, and low-cost ways to make your household smoke ready. With a much higher risk for smoke this year, please sign-up early to secure your space. Register at RVML.org for this free class

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org