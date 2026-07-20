RVML Presents: Smoke-Wise in the Rogue Valley During Fire Season: Free DIY Air Filter Workshop & Class
RVML Presents: Smoke-Wise in the Rogue Valley During Fire Season: Free DIY Air Filter Workshop & Class
Join Sara Jones, Community Engagement Coordinator for the Ashland Forest Resiliency for this hands-on class that will provide you with supplies to build your own air cleaner! Learn the latest science, health tips, and low-cost ways to make your household smoke ready. With a much higher risk for smoke this year, please sign-up early to secure your space. Register at RVML.org for this free class
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org