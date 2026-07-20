RVML presents : Approaching AI – Hands On Workshop with Ian Ingram
RVML presents : Approaching AI – Hands On Workshop with Ian Ingram
WI-FI DEVICE REQUIRED (Laptop, Tablet, or Phone)
An informal, facilitated gathering beginning with a brief intro and demonstration, then allowing you to explore on your own and ask questions. No experience necessary. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced professional, this is great environment to explore the incredible array of modern AI tools with a friendly and patient expert. Ian Ingram is a passionate educator and advocate for the safe deployment of AI technologies.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Ian Ingram
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org