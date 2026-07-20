© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RVML presents : Approaching AI – Hands On Workshop with Ian Ingram

RVML presents : Approaching AI – Hands On Workshop with Ian Ingram

WI-FI DEVICE REQUIRED (Laptop, Tablet, or Phone)

An informal, facilitated gathering beginning with a brief intro and demonstration, then allowing you to explore on your own and ask questions. No experience necessary. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced professional, this is great environment to explore the incredible array of modern AI tools with a friendly and patient expert. Ian Ingram is a passionate educator and advocate for the safe deployment of AI technologies.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library

Artist Group Info

Ian Ingram
https://www.neuraven.ai
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org