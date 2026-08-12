Rural/Urban Town Hall in Bandon

As part of Braver Angels' effort to reduce political polarization among Oregonians, our Rural/Urban Project Town Hall brings Oregonians together to identify issues dividing rural and urban residents. This series of information-gathering Town Halls, to be conducted throughout the state, will be followed by "Common Ground Discussions" where rural and urban folks can together explore the issues and seek out bridge-building policy recommendations. We will then collect those recommendations and present them to the Legislature. NOTE: The Town Hall is a hybrid format so you can attend online if that is more convenient. If you want to attend online via Zoom then you must register in advance to receive the Zoom details.

We encourage community leaders to attend the Town Halls with an eye toward representing their communities in the (future) Common Ground Discussions. We especially encourage young adults to attend the Town Halls and consider participating in the conversation, as they represent both the future of Oregon's rural and urban communities and our citizens' efforts to reduce the burdens of the rural/urban divide. We welcome all Oregonians of goodwill to join us in this project!