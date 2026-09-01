ROTARY IN ACTION Hosting a Community Conversation

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 24, 2026 WHERE: URBAN CORK TIME: 5:00 – 6:30P REGISTRATION: $10 | Registration required

YOUR VOICE MATTERS. WE WANT TO HEAR IT. This is community-centered event. We are inviting business leaders, educators, nonprofit organizations, faith communities, civic leaders, professionals, and residents to join us in a conversation in an informal setting about our community's future.

LISTEN FIRST. BUILD RELATIONSHIPS. DISCOVER OPPORTUNITIES TO SERVE TOGETHER.

WHAT WILL WE TALK ABOUT

1) What needs or opportunities do you see for our communities? 2) What causes or issues are you passionate about?

3) How can we work together to create greater impact?

WHAT TO EXPECT • Light appetizers and a beverage • Facilitated small-group conversations • Meet community members and Rotarians from across the Rogue Valley • Discover local service projects and opportunities to volunteer • Explore collaboration, service, and Rotary membership YOU DON’T NEED TO KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT ROTARY.

Bring your perspective, your ideas, your interest to make Southern Oregon stronger.

QUESTIONS? Kellie Hill * hill.kelliej@gmaill.com LeAnn Mobley * leann.mobley@gmail.com

