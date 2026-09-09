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Rogue Valley Genealogical Society's 60th Anniversary Celebration

Rogue Valley Genealogical Society's 60th Anniversary Celebration

Join RVGS members, friends, families, and the community as we celebrate 60 years of preserving family history, inspiring discovery, and connecting generations!
1:30 Ribbon cutting followed by special program and ice cream social !

Rogue Valley Genealogy Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Genealogical Society
541-512-2340
reception@rvgslibrary.org
https://rvgslibrary.org
Rogue Valley Genealogy Library
3405 S Pacific Hwy
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-512-2340
reception@rvgslibrary.org
https://rvgslibrary.org