Rogue Valley Genealogical Society's 60th Anniversary Celebration
Rogue Valley Genealogical Society's 60th Anniversary Celebration
Join RVGS members, friends, families, and the community as we celebrate 60 years of preserving family history, inspiring discovery, and connecting generations!
1:30 Ribbon cutting followed by special program and ice cream social !
Rogue Valley Genealogy Library
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Genealogical Society
541-512-2340
reception@rvgslibrary.org
Rogue Valley Genealogy Library
3405 S Pacific HwyMedford, Oregon 97501
541-512-2340
reception@rvgslibrary.org