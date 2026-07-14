Rogue Valley Farm Tour at Rusted Gate Farm
Rogue Valley Farm Tour at Rusted Gate Farm
Rusted Gate Farm is stop #4 on the Rogue Valley Farm Tour! We'll be cooking up some delicious food options made with our own beef and produce, and hosting fun and educational kids' activities! Shop the farm store, take a hayride, make a bouquet, or rest a minute between other farm visits in our air conditioned building. Live music, product sampling, and adult beverages for sale mean there's something interesting for everyone. Can't wait to see you there!
Rusted Gate Farm
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Farm Tour
Artist Group Info
Shybo Torres
Rusted Gate Farm
5700 Upton RdCentral Point, Oregon 97502
541.423.2391
contact@rustedgatefarm.org