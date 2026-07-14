© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rogue Valley Farm Tour at Rusted Gate Farm

Rogue Valley Farm Tour at Rusted Gate Farm

Rusted Gate Farm is stop #4 on the Rogue Valley Farm Tour! We'll be cooking up some delicious food options made with our own beef and produce, and hosting fun and educational kids' activities! Shop the farm store, take a hayride, make a bouquet, or rest a minute between other farm visits in our air conditioned building. Live music, product sampling, and adult beverages for sale mean there's something interesting for everyone. Can't wait to see you there!

Rusted Gate Farm
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Farm Tour
https://www.roguevalleyfarmtour.com/

Artist Group Info

Shybo Torres
https://www.facebook.com/people/Shybos-Music/100047844402272/
Rusted Gate Farm
5700 Upton Rd
Central Point, Oregon 97502
541.423.2391
contact@rustedgatefarm.org
https://www.facebook.com/rustedgatefarm/