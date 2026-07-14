Rogue Valley Farm Tour at Rusted Gate Farm

Rusted Gate Farm is stop #4 on the Rogue Valley Farm Tour! We'll be cooking up some delicious food options made with our own beef and produce, and hosting fun and educational kids' activities! Shop the farm store, take a hayride, make a bouquet, or rest a minute between other farm visits in our air conditioned building. Live music, product sampling, and adult beverages for sale mean there's something interesting for everyone. Can't wait to see you there!