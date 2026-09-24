The Rogue Makers Holiday Fair is back for 2026! Join us once again for a holiday shopping experience unlike any other. With two days and over 175 carefully curated local vendors, you are sure to find the best gifts out there for everyone on your list.

Check out our FREE photo booth and take some sweet shots of the whole family! Or stop by the bar to grab a seasonal beverage and sip while you shop. We have lunch covered as well with three food trucks available. And did we mention this event is FREE ENTRY!

Our amazing lineup of vendors features a wide range of goods from fine art, to baked goods, and everything in between!

You can find us at the RogueX on November 21st from 10-5, and 22nd from 10-3.