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Rodney Norman - "Have A Super Freaking Awesome Day" Comedy Tour

Rodney Norman - "Have A Super Freaking Awesome Day" Comedy Tour

Step into the wonderfully weird world of Rodney Norman—stand-up comic, accidental sage, and master of the unexpected. With a delivery that’s delightfully offbeat and insights that teeter between profound and absurd, Rodney’s live shows are a rollercoaster of laughter, head-scratching wisdom, and “did he really just say that?” moments.

Tickets: $20 in advance / $25 at the door.

7 PM - All Ages Show
Tickets: https://www.superfreakingawesome.com/event-details/comedy-at-the-curtain-call-all-ages

9 PM Late Show - 21+
Tickets: https://www.superfreakingawesome.com/event-details/comedy-at-the-curtain-call-late-show

Whether he’s unraveling life’s mysteries or simply reminding you to chill out, Rodney’s stand-up is a one-of-a-kind experience that leaves audiences laughing long after the mic drops. Catch him on stage, follow his antics on Facebook and TikTok, and discover why fans everywhere say he feels like the long-lost uncle who wandered in with a beard, a grin, and a whole lot of truth.

Food and beverages available.

Curtain Call Cabaret & Lounge
$20/$25
07:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Curtain Call Collective
5416469149
robin.cccollective@gmail.com
Curtain Call Collective

Artist Group Info

Rodney Norman
robin.cccollective@gmail.com
https://www.rodneynorman.com/
Curtain Call Cabaret & Lounge
120 E 6th Street
Medford, Oregon 97501
5416469149
robin.cccollective@gmail.com
www.curtaincallcab.com