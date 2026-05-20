Rock Point Artisan & Growers Market (Blue Moon)

🌕💙 HEY YOU… YES YOU. IT’S A BLUE MOON. 💙🌕

And you know what that means…

👉 Time to hang out at the Rockpoint Artisan and Growers Market

📅 May 30th

⏰ 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

🎶 Music you’ll want to stay for (4pm-7:30pm)

🍔 Food worth coming back for (Bar b que will have hamburgers, polish sausage)

☕ Coffee bar drinks

🛍️ “I didn’t plan to buy this… but I love it” finds

🌙 BLUE MOON BONUS:

✨ Moon Pies

✨ “Moon Juice” for kids (and fun adults 😄)while supplies last

🌞 Come for the atmosphere

🌿 Stay for the people and fun

🌙 Leave a little happier

Only happens once in a Blue Moon!