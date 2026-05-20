Rock Point Artisan & Growers Market (Blue Moon)
Rock Point Artisan & Growers Market (Blue Moon)
🌕💙 HEY YOU… YES YOU. IT’S A BLUE MOON. 💙🌕
And you know what that means…
👉 Time to hang out at the Rockpoint Artisan and Growers Market
📅 May 30th
⏰ 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
🎶 Music you’ll want to stay for (4pm-7:30pm)
🍔 Food worth coming back for (Bar b que will have hamburgers, polish sausage)
☕ Coffee bar drinks
🛍️ “I didn’t plan to buy this… but I love it” finds
🌙 BLUE MOON BONUS:
✨ Moon Pies
✨ “Moon Juice” for kids (and fun adults 😄)while supplies last
🌞 Come for the atmosphere
🌿 Stay for the people and fun
🌙 Leave a little happier
Only happens once in a Blue Moon!
Rock Point RV Park
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Rock Point RV Park Artisan Market
5418554300
admin@rockpointrvpark.com
Artist Group Info
Rock Point Artisan Market
j.schlutz@yahoo.com
Rock Point RV Park
97 Rogue River HwyGold Hill, Oregon 97525
5418554300
admin@rockpointrvpark.com