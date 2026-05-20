© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rock Point Artisan & Growers Market (Blue Moon)

Rock Point Artisan & Growers Market (Blue Moon)

🌕💙 HEY YOU… YES YOU. IT’S A BLUE MOON. 💙🌕
And you know what that means…
👉 Time to hang out at the Rockpoint Artisan and Growers Market

📅 May 30th
⏰ 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
🎶 Music you’ll want to stay for (4pm-7:30pm)

🍔 Food worth coming back for (Bar b que will have hamburgers, polish sausage)
☕ Coffee bar drinks
🛍️ “I didn’t plan to buy this… but I love it” finds

🌙 BLUE MOON BONUS:
✨ Moon Pies
✨ “Moon Juice” for kids (and fun adults 😄)while supplies last
🌞 Come for the atmosphere
🌿 Stay for the people and fun
🌙 Leave a little happier
Only happens once in a Blue Moon!

Rock Point RV Park
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Rock Point RV Park Artisan Market
5418554300
admin@rockpointrvpark.com
Rock Point RV Park

Artist Group Info

Rock Point Artisan Market
j.schlutz@yahoo.com
www.rockpointrvpark.com
Rock Point RV Park
97 Rogue River Hwy
Gold Hill, Oregon 97525
5418554300
admin@rockpointrvpark.com
http://rockpointrvpark.com