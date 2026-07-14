In King Richard’s absence, the Sheriff of Nottingham seizes control, squeezing the people of England for every last coin. But in the shadows of Sherwood Forest, a different kind of legend is taking shape…

Enter Robin Hood—daring, quick-witted, and impossible to catch—and Maid Marian, brilliant, bold, and every bit his equal. Together with their band of merry outlaws, they ignite a high-spirited rebellion where sword fights flash, disguises deceive, and justice has never been this much fun.

Ballet Fantastique’s Robin Hood & Maid Marian is a swashbuckling, joy-filled adventure bursting with humor, romance, and heart—where heroes don’t just fight for what’s right… they love every minute of it.