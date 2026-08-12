Return of the Salmon Family Field Day

Come join us to celebrate the return of salmon to Bear Creek! Bring the family to North Mountain Park to learn about the watershed by participating in educational, hands-on activities led by local organizations. Visitors will learn about salmon and their life cycle, macroinvertebrates, water quality, pollinators, and riparian areas by visiting learning stations set up around the park and Bear Creek. This year will also feature a traditional salmon cooking demonstration, inflatable salmon story tent, Toasted Cheese and Mahalo Shaved Ice food trucks, raffle prizes, and more!