The Eureka Symphony invites the community to an evening of reflection, remembrance, and renewal with A Requiem for Humanity, featuring Johannes Brahms’s Ein Deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem). Performances will take place Friday and Saturday, May 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts, located at 412 G Street in downtown Eureka. This concert is sponsored by Carter House Inns in Eureka.

Brahms’s luminous work was not composed as a traditional mass for the dead but as a source of comfort for the living, exploring themes of grief, love, and the enduring human spirit.

The orchestra is joined by acclaimed soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon and sumptuous baritone Daniel Cilli. The Eureka Symphony Chorus, under the leadership of Choral Master David Powell, brings Brahms’s words to heartfelt life. The chorus is composed of about 50 accomplished community members who have been rehearsing weekly since January.

Tickets range from $21 to $54 and are available exclusively through the Eureka Symphony’s website at www.eurekasymphony.org/requiem or by calling (707) 845-3655. Patrons are encouraged to purchase directly from the official website to avoid third-party scams.

Families are especially welcome: with every adult ticket purchased, up to two children under 12 are admitted free. Special rates are also available for student groups.

For concert preview opportunities, "Musical Notes" and "Live & Local Concert Preview", please visit the concert webpage. https://www.eurekasymphony.org/requiem

The Eureka Symphony’s door-to-door Shuttle Program offers a convenient transportation option for concertgoers who may need assistance getting to the concert. Reservations must be made by Tuesday, May 26, and can be arranged using the Shuttle Sign-Up Form on the concert page.