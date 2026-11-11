© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Redwood Terrace Assisted Living’s 30-Year Anniversary Celebration

Redwood Terrace Assisted Living’s 30-Year Anniversary Celebration

Redwood Terrace Assisted Living is celebrating 30 wonderful years of service, and you’re invited to join in the fun! Since November 1996, Redwood Terrace has proudly served Grants Pass, Oregon, supporting residents with daily routines like dressing and medication management while offering events and programming that promote longevity and independence. We’re marking this milestone anniversary with an afternoon party you won’t want to miss.

The festivities include entertainment and snacks, so come celebrate alongside our residents and staff by raising a glass to three decades of Redwood Terrace, a Prestige Senior Living community.

Bring your friends and family and stop by anytime from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. We can’t wait to see you there!

Redwood Terrace Assisted Living
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Redwood Terrace Assisted Living
(541) 471-9543
jim.thompson@prestigecare.com
www.prestigecare.com/locations/redwood-terrace/
Redwood Terrace Assisted Living
3111 Canal Ave.
Grants Pass, Oregon 97527
(541) 471-9543
jim.thompson@prestigecare.com
www.prestigecare.com/locations/redwood-terrace/