Redwood Terrace Assisted Living’s 30-Year Anniversary Celebration

Redwood Terrace Assisted Living is celebrating 30 wonderful years of service, and you’re invited to join in the fun! Since November 1996, Redwood Terrace has proudly served Grants Pass, Oregon, supporting residents with daily routines like dressing and medication management while offering events and programming that promote longevity and independence. We’re marking this milestone anniversary with an afternoon party you won’t want to miss.

The festivities include entertainment and snacks, so come celebrate alongside our residents and staff by raising a glass to three decades of Redwood Terrace, a Prestige Senior Living community.

Bring your friends and family and stop by anytime from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. We can’t wait to see you there!