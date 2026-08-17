Public Talk: Protecting transit’s role in multi-racial inclusive democracy

This talk by Laurel Paget-Seekins will discuss how the Trump administration’s attack on multi-racial inclusive democracy is impacting public transit and what we can do in California to protect and strengthen transit.

Laurel is a Senior Policy Advocate for Transportation Justice at Public Advocates where she works on transit issues across California. She has a Master’s in City and Regional Planning and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering and extensive experience as a transit planner and advocate.

The talk is sponsored by CRTP, EPIC, 350 Humboldt, Tri-County Independent Living, HCAOG, Creative Inclusion, AHHA, RCAA, and the McKinleyville Family Resource Center.

