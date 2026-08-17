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Public Talk: Protecting transit’s role in multi-racial inclusive democracy

Public Talk: Protecting transit’s role in multi-racial inclusive democracy

This talk by Laurel Paget-Seekins will discuss how the Trump administration’s attack on multi-racial inclusive democracy is impacting public transit and what we can do in California to protect and strengthen transit.

Laurel is a Senior Policy Advocate for Transportation Justice at Public Advocates where she works on transit issues across California. She has a Master’s in City and Regional Planning and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering and extensive experience as a transit planner and advocate.

The talk is sponsored by CRTP, EPIC, 350 Humboldt, Tri-County Independent Living, HCAOG, Creative Inclusion, AHHA, RCAA, and the McKinleyville Family Resource Center.

McKinleyville Family Resource Center
05:45 PM - 06:45 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Coalition for Responsible Transportation Priorities
admin@transportationpriorities.org
https://transportationpriorities.org/
McKinleyville Family Resource Center
1615 Heartwood Drive
McKinleyville, California 95519