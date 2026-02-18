Protect -Expand-Celebrate: Social Security, Medicare, Medi-Cal
Protect -Expand-Celebrate: Social Security, Medicare, Medi-Cal
The California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA) hosts an Anniversary Celebration of Social Security, Medicare, & Medi-Cal on Aug. 11, 2026.
Join us in celebrating the 91st anniversary of Social Security, and the 61st anniversary of Medicare & Medi-Cal, to oppose any cuts, and to expand their programs by eliminating the income cap for Social Security & transforming Medicare to Medicare for All.
Appreciation cards will be on hand to sign and send to federal workers at SSA and county workers at Shasta HHSA.
Social Security Administration
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
California Alliance for Retired Americans
5106634086
rob@californiaalliance.org
Social Security Administration
2660 Park Marina DrRedding, California 96001
5303650601
rhodescaranorcal@yahoo.com