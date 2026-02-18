Protect -Expand-Celebrate: Social Security, Medicare, Medi-Cal

The California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA) hosts an Anniversary Celebration of Social Security, Medicare, & Medi-Cal on Aug. 11, 2026.

Join us in celebrating the 91st anniversary of Social Security, and the 61st anniversary of Medicare & Medi-Cal, to oppose any cuts, and to expand their programs by eliminating the income cap for Social Security & transforming Medicare to Medicare for All.

Appreciation cards will be on hand to sign and send to federal workers at SSA and county workers at Shasta HHSA.