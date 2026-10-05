Proportionate Ranked Choice Voting
Proportionate Ranked Choice Voting
Film: American Troubles, tale of two democracies followed by discussion led by Barbara Klein of the League of Women Voters hosted by Talent Women of Action
Talent Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of Rogue Valley
6232299555
rvleague@lwvroguevalley.org
Artist Group Info
sclellander@gmail.com
Talent Library
101 Home StreetTalent, Oregon 97540
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com