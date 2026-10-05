© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proportionate Ranked Choice Voting

Proportionate Ranked Choice Voting

Film: American Troubles, tale of two democracies followed by discussion led by Barbara Klein of the League of Women Voters hosted by Talent Women of Action

Talent Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of Rogue Valley
6232299555
rvleague@lwvroguevalley.org
http://wvroguevalley.org

Artist Group Info

sclellander@gmail.com
Talent Library
101 Home Street
Talent, Oregon 97540
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
https://jcls.libcal.com/event/7313263