Pozitronics, valley's premiere all-you-can dance band, Christmas Show II
Pozitronics, valley's premiere all-you-can dance band, Christmas Show II
This is the second and final of two awesome Rock Around the Christmas Tree Parties featuring Pozitronics dance music
Belle Fiore Estate Winery
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Pozitronics
5416217223
dellasaladom@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dominick A DellaSala
DELLASALADOM@GMAIL.COM
Belle Fiore Estate Winery
100 Belle Fiore LaneAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-4900