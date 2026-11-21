Pozitronics, the Rogue Valley's premiere all-you-can dance band, Christmas Dance Party I
Pozitronics, the Rogue Valley's premiere all-you-can dance band, Christmas Dance Party I
Rock around the Christmas Tree Dance Party - ticketed event not to be missed!
Dos Mariposas Vineyard & Lavender Farm
$10
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Pozitronics
5416217223
dellasaladom@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dominick A DellaSala
DELLASALADOM@GMAIL.COM
Dos Mariposas Vineyard & Lavender Farm
3976 Bellinger LaneMedford, Oregon 97501
530-475-8197
michelle@roguevalleystreetdogs.org