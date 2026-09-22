Polyrhythmics Live at The Copper Plank

Polyrhythmics

"For those who've ever wondered what Massive Attack would sound like doing bong hits with Miles Davis- The Georgia Straight. Seattle-based Polyrhythmics are celebrating 16 years of sonic exploration following the release of their latest album, Life from Below (2025). Since forming in 2010, this six-piece powerhouse has redefined instrumental music with a sound that blends funk, soul, psychedelic rock, R&B,

and Afrobeat into a kaleidoscope of rhythm and groove. Known for their dynamic live performances and innovative compositions, the band has earned a reputation as one of the most captivating acts on the contemporary music scene.

Polyrhythmics emerged from the rich creative soil of Seattle's eclectic music community,

releasing their self-titled debut album in 2011. Since then, their discography has grown to include fan-favorite albums such as Octagon (2015), Caldera (2017), Man from the Future

(2020), and Life From Below (2025). Each release showcases their fearless exploration of genre boundaries and their commitment to crafting vibrant, deeply textured soundscapes.

Last year's Life From Below marked an exciting chapter for Polyrhythmics, delivering a fresh collection of grooves infused with the bold creativity and signature tight-knit musicianship that fans have come to expect. The band reflects on over a decade and a half of musical evolution,

countless miles on the road, and a loyal community of listeners that continues to grow.

Over the years, Polyrhythmics have graced stages at major festivals and renowned venues across the United States and internationally, sharing bills with legendary artists while carving out

a distinct space in the global funk and soul scene. Their music - equal parts danceable,

thoughtful, and immersive - offers a rich listening experience that draws from the roots of

American funk and soul while incorporating global influences.

As Polyrhythmics continue their journey, they remain committed to pushing boundaries, creating new grooves, and bringing their celebrated live energy to audiences around the world.

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Ben Bloom – Guitar

Grant Schroff – Drums

Nathan Spicer – Keyboards

Jason Gray – Bass

Scott Morning – Trumpet

Art Brown – Saxophone & Flute