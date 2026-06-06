Pollinator Party: Bug Out!

This fun family event explores the relationships between pollinators, plants, and people. This year, we are going to Bug Out! by expanding the Pollinator Party to include other important insects, like decomposers. The event collaborates with local community organizations from Tehama County and the surrounding area. By celebrating and learning about pollinators, the event provides families with opportunities to expand their knowledge of ecosystems. Activities include a ladybug and butterfly release, pollinator costume parade and contest, StoryWalk©, pollinator arts and crafts, temporary exhibits, giveaways, an obstacle course, and activities by community participants.