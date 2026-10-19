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Poinsettia Festival

Poinsettia Festival

Poinsettia Festival
Saturday, November 28th
10:00am-4:00pm
Join us inside the warm greenhouses for our Annual Poinsettia Festival. Walk through thousands of colorful poinsettias. Enjoy a hot beverage, snack, and some festive music. Shop local holiday vendors for handcrafted finds. There will even be a staged area to take your Christmas photo. Everyone gets a free raffle ticket upon arrival for a chance to win great prizes. See Santa and take a picture from 11:00am-1:00pm.

Ashland Greenhouses
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Ashland Greenhouses
650 E Ashland Lane
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-2866
grow@ashlandgreenhouses.com
www.Ashlandgreenhouses.com/events.html