Poinsettia Festival
Poinsettia Festival
Poinsettia Festival
Saturday, November 28th
10:00am-4:00pm
Join us inside the warm greenhouses for our Annual Poinsettia Festival. Walk through thousands of colorful poinsettias. Enjoy a hot beverage, snack, and some festive music. Shop local holiday vendors for handcrafted finds. There will even be a staged area to take your Christmas photo. Everyone gets a free raffle ticket upon arrival for a chance to win great prizes. See Santa and take a picture from 11:00am-1:00pm.
Ashland Greenhouses
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Ashland Greenhouses
650 E Ashland LaneAshland, Oregon 97520
541-482-2866
grow@ashlandgreenhouses.com