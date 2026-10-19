Poinsettia Festival

Saturday, November 28th

10:00am-4:00pm

Join us inside the warm greenhouses for our Annual Poinsettia Festival. Walk through thousands of colorful poinsettias. Enjoy a hot beverage, snack, and some festive music. Shop local holiday vendors for handcrafted finds. There will even be a staged area to take your Christmas photo. Everyone gets a free raffle ticket upon arrival for a chance to win great prizes. See Santa and take a picture from 11:00am-1:00pm.