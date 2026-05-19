Poets in Conversation: Paths to Publishing

Ready to publish a book? Or looking for a new strategy for finding a publisher? In this interactive presentation, two poets will talk candidly about how poetry books get born, from traditional publishing to self-publishing and everything in between. Whether you write poetry or prose, join Kathleen McClung and Amy Miller—who, between them, have more than eight books under their belts—for some honest, tough-love talk about the world of book publishing: researching publishers and their business models, patience, expectations, pitfalls, and the unpredictable factor of luck. Bring your questions!

Kathleen McClung’s latest poetry collection is Climbing the Fire Escape, Flipping the Raft: Poems on Women in Movies. Her five previous books include A Juror Must Fold in on Herself (winner of the Rattle Chapbook Prize), Questions of Buoyancy, Temporary Kin, The Typists Play Monopoly, and Almost the Rowboat. She teaches at Skyline College and serves on the poetry staff of The MacGuffin. Jim Daniels writes: “Kathleen McClung may be the finest poet writing in form today.”

Amy Miller’s Astronauts won the Chad Walsh Chapbook Prize and was a finalist for the Oregon Book Award for Poetry, and The Trouble with New England Girls won the Louis Award from Concrete Wolf Press. Her poems have appeared in Copper Nickel, The Missouri Review, New Ohio Review, North American Review, Prairie Schooner, and ZYZZYVA. She works as a communications editor for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and is the poetry editor for JPR’s Jefferson Journal.