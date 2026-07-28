The William Blake Institute invites the community to experience POETICON II, a one-day creative arts mash-up bringing together poets, musicians, visual artists, and audiences for an evening celebrating the power of the spoken word and interdisciplinary creativity.

Taking place on Friday, July 31, POETICON II unfolds across two Ashland venues—Hermeticus Bookshop and Beat Farm Co-op—offering two distinct programs that together create an immersive celebration of contemporary creative culture.

POETICON; A Quarterly Celebration of Interdisciplinary Arts.

Inspired by the spirit of William Blake, whose work dissolved the boundaries between poetry, visual art, philosophy, and imagination, POETICON II embraces artistic collaboration and creative spirit.

Event Program:

Friday, July 31. Two Venues • One Day • Ashland, Oregon. Presented by the William Blake Institute. Hermeticus Bookshop

469 B Street, Ashland, OR

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The evening begins with live music at 5:00 p.m., followed by an Open Mic at 5:30 p.m. Featured poets:

Michael Mollo Kate Beles Allen Ensign

Featured musical guest: Casey Gina

Featured visual artist: Zoriya Blalöck

Beat Farm Co-op

38 Lithia Way, Ashland, Oregon

Doors Open: 7:30 p.m.

Program: 8:00 p.m. – Late

Guests can enjoy refreshments from Ola Loa General Store, followed by an Open Mic and featured performances.

Featured poets:

Megan Lebov

Ian "White Tiger" Stetson Featured musical guests: "Mustard Man" Dylan

DJ Room Service Featured visual artists:

Karen Hanken Jared Lombardo