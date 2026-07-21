Playhouse Gala with Flynn Creek Circus July 31

In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, Playhouse Arts invites you to the Twenty Years of Wonder Gala, honoring two decades of creativity, collaboration, and the performing arts. In collaboration with Flynn Creek Circus, the show will feature bay area performers Coventry and Kalusa, emcee Jeff Raz (Cirque du Soleil, Vaudeville Nouveau, Pickle Family Circus), Playhouse co-founders Jacqueline Dandeneau and David Ferney, plus a live band and special guests galore.

For more than a decade, Playhouse Arts has welcomed the wonder of Flynn Creek Circus to Humboldt County, helping bring world-class circus arts to local audiences year after year. This summer the Flynn Creek Circus big top returns to 1275 8th Street in Arcata's Creamery District, just a block from the Arcata Playhouse, where Playhouse Arts first started in 2006.

Each year, Flynn Creek Circus creates an original show of daring acrobatics and comedic storytelling. Their 2026 season ‘The Cricket & the Wren’ is created, directed and choreographed by Blaze Birge, David Jones, and the Flynn Creek Circus cast.

The Gala will be a celebration of collaboration, with a Playhouse Circus Midway with the Playhouse Pageant kids starting at 6:30, followed by curtains at 7, and showtime at 7:30. Beer, wine, and light concessions will be available. Join us for a grand celebration of twenty years building community through the arts, as the curtain rises on the next chapter of Playhouse Arts.

For tickets and more information, visit PlayhouseArts.org, or call 707-822-1575.