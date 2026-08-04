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Pizza for Pollinator Pals

Pizza for Pollinator Pals

Pizza for Pollinator Pals is a fundraiser for our Youth education program Pollinator Pals. Each ticket comes with pizza, roasted potatoes, salad, and a drink (beer, cider, wine, mocktail). The event will be hosted at Clyde's Corner in Phoenix and will have a silent auction composed of items generously donated by local businesses! Come and enjoy pizza, drinks, and learn more about the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley!

Clyde's Corner
$40/adult, $15/children
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pollinator Project Rogue Valley (PPRV)
458-214-0508
pollinator@pollinatorprojectroguevalley.org
www.pollinatorprojectroguevalley.org/events
Clyde's Corner
4495 S Pacific Hwy Suite 580
Phoenix, Oregon 97535