Pizza for Pollinator Pals is a fundraiser for our Youth education program Pollinator Pals. Each ticket comes with pizza, roasted potatoes, salad, and a drink (beer, cider, wine, mocktail). The event will be hosted at Clyde's Corner in Phoenix and will have a silent auction composed of items generously donated by local businesses! Come and enjoy pizza, drinks, and learn more about the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley!