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Pints, Quartets and Gallons: Cherie Gans and friends

Pints, Quartets and Gallons: Cherie Gans and friends

Ever ponder the differences between a trio and quartet; a sextet vs. an octet or vice versa? You'll find the differences and joys of string chamber music in combinations from trio, quartet, quintet, sextet, to octet. A luscious variety awaits you in works by Bach, Dvorak, Schubert, Brahms, and Mendelssohn. Cherie Gans has rounded up Redding and Chico’s finest string players to share some of their favorite ensemble pieces. Hear the might of two powerful cellists!

Pilgrim Congregational Church
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Performing Arts Society of Redding
(530) 691-1920
pasreddinginfo@gmail.com
youtube.com/PASRedding
Pilgrim Congregational Church
2850 Foothill Blvd.
Redding, California 96001