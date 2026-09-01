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Pints for Pintails

Pints for Pintails

Join us for a special evening celebrating birds, wetlands, and the people working to protect them at Pints for Pintails!

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 9th, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Watershed Row, located at 330 South 7th Street in Klamath Falls. This family-friendly evening will feature live music, food, drinks, presentations, and a raffle—all in support of Bird All X Botulism Response.

Admission is free, and donations are encouraged. All donations will directly support Bird Ally X Botulism Response and their efforts to rescue and save birds affected by avian botulism in the Klamath Basin.

Come raise a glass, learn more about the incredible birds and wetlands of our region, and help support the dedicated people working to protect them. Bring your friends and family for an evening of community, conservation, and good times!

Watershed Row
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Bird Ally X
7074994847
jb@birdallyx.net
https://birdallyx.net/bax-botulism-response/

Artist Group Info

January Bill
Watershed Row
330 S. 7th Street
Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601
7074994847
jb@birdallyx.net