Join us for a special evening celebrating birds, wetlands, and the people working to protect them at Pints for Pintails!

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 9th, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Watershed Row, located at 330 South 7th Street in Klamath Falls. This family-friendly evening will feature live music, food, drinks, presentations, and a raffle—all in support of Bird All X Botulism Response.

Admission is free, and donations are encouraged. All donations will directly support Bird Ally X Botulism Response and their efforts to rescue and save birds affected by avian botulism in the Klamath Basin.

Come raise a glass, learn more about the incredible birds and wetlands of our region, and help support the dedicated people working to protect them. Bring your friends and family for an evening of community, conservation, and good times!

