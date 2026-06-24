Pints for Carson Park at Redwood Curtain Myrtletown Taproom

🍺 Support the Carson Park Playground Improvement Project at Redwood Curtain Myrtletown Taproom on Wednesday, July 15th! From open to close, $1 of each pint sold will be donated to benefit the Carson Park Playground Improvement Project. Food will be available for purchase from Curtain Cookin' Nook.

Kiwanis of Henderson Center is celebrating their 75th anniversary by partnering with the City of Eureka to update the playground equipment at Carson Park. Your support will help make this project a reality for our community! To learn more about the project visit: https://www.eurekaca.gov/659/Carson-Park or if you would like to donate, you can do so here: https://kiwanis-club-of-henderson-center.square.site/