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Peace n Quilts Sewing Group

Peace n Quilts Sewing Group

The Peace n' Quilts Quilting Group is a place for those who love to sew and create to meet. Open to all 18 and up, come with your own sewing machine or work by hand. All skill levels are welcome...free! Join us to learn, to teach, to commune! An ongoing event meeting every Monday...contact renaissancefig@gmail.com for further info

Coos Bay Senior Activity Center
Every week through Jan 15, 2029.
Monday: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Supported By

Bay Area Senior Activity Center
Coos Bay Senior Activity Center
886 S 4th Street
Coos Bay, Oregon 07420