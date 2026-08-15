Enjoy an evening of fine art and authentic Japanese culture in Phoenix, Oregon!

World class artist Wataru Sugiyama will present the unveiling of the permanent installation of his "Peace at the End" artwork at ETHOS Training Academy.

The conceptual contemporary art piece is the statement art piece of ETHOS.

With a narrative that is the perfect match with the ETHOS mission, encouraging ethics in leadership and maintaining peace and humanity in service men and women.

Followed by Japanese flute music.

Authentic Japanese cuisine from WAKASA food truck!

The first 30 guests receive one free drink from Rally at Ethos.

20 bottles of wine to raffle as prizes

Free and open to the public