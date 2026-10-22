“Paradigm-ish”: Psychology’s Awkward Embrace of Evolutionary Theory

Psychologists have had an on-again, off-again relationship with evolutionary theory. They

have borrowed pieces they like, and inexplicably ignored others. Evolution has been seen as a

tie binding all approaches to psychology, or a snag threatening to unravel culturally-focused

perspectives. Regardless, evolutionary theory has been very useful to psychology, and there

is progress. The story I’d like to tell is that paradigm shifts do not necessarily play out in a tidy,

linear, beginning-middle-end form.

Mark Krause, Professor of Psychology, Southern Oregon University

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 • 7 pm

Meese Auditorium AB 101, SOU Art Building