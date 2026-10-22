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“Paradigm-ish”: Psychology’s Awkward Embrace of Evolutionary Theory

“Paradigm-ish”: Psychology’s Awkward Embrace of Evolutionary Theory

Psychologists have had an on-again, off-again relationship with evolutionary theory. They
have borrowed pieces they like, and inexplicably ignored others. Evolution has been seen as a
tie binding all approaches to psychology, or a snag threatening to unravel culturally-focused
perspectives. Regardless, evolutionary theory has been very useful to psychology, and there
is progress. The story I’d like to tell is that paradigm shifts do not necessarily play out in a tidy,
linear, beginning-middle-end form.

Mark Krause, Professor of Psychology, Southern Oregon University
Wednesday, November 4, 2026 • 7 pm
Meese Auditorium AB 101, SOU Art Building

SOU Meese Auditorium in the Arts Building
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon University, Campus Theme
https://inside.sou.edu/humanities/campustheme/index.html

Artist Group Info

Prakash Chenjeri
chenjeri@sou.edu
https://events.sou.edu/event/paradigm-ish-psychologys-awkward-embrace-of-evolutionary-theory
SOU Meese Auditorium in the Arts Building
555 Indiana Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520