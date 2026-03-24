Paint Night, 18+ YRS
Paint Night, 18+ YRS
Join us and follow along with a step-by-step tutorial to paint your own painting. Painting supplies, snacks, and beverages will be provided. The tutorial will be presented in English. Registration is required.
Medford Public Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
Medford Public Library
205 S. Central AvenueMedford, Oregon 97501
541-774-8689
information@jcls.org