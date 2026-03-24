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Paint Night, 18+ YRS

Paint Night, 18+ YRS

Join us and follow along with a step-by-step tutorial to paint your own painting. Painting supplies, snacks, and beverages will be provided. The tutorial will be presented in English. Registration is required.

Medford Public Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
https://jcls.org/home
Medford Public Library
205 S. Central Avenue
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-774-8689
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/