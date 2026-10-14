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Owl-O-Ween at Badger Run Wildlife Center

Owl-O-Ween at Badger Run Wildlife Center

Happy Owl-O-Ween! Enjoy a family, friendly afternoon at the local, wildlife center. View eagles, vulture, raven, hawks, opossums, and owls! Most of the event is outdoors so dress for the weather. Costumes are optional but encouraged. A raffle, games, and trick-or-treating for children of all ages. Saturday, October 24th from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Stroller accessible.

Badger Run Wildlife Center
$10 for adults, children aged 6-12 are $5
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Badger Run Wildlife Center
(541)891-2052
https://www.badgerrun.org
Badger Run Wildlife Center
15993 Homestead Lane
Keno, Oregon 97603
(541)891-2052
hustonand@gmail.com
https://www.badgerrun.org/