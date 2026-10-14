Owl-O-Ween at Badger Run Wildlife Center

Happy Owl-O-Ween! Enjoy a family, friendly afternoon at the local, wildlife center. View eagles, vulture, raven, hawks, opossums, and owls! Most of the event is outdoors so dress for the weather. Costumes are optional but encouraged. A raffle, games, and trick-or-treating for children of all ages. Saturday, October 24th from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Stroller accessible.