Outdoor School

A tree can be a home and a forest can be a school, but raised in the wilds of 90's Portland, Vin must first learn to be a child. A transformative story about the search for shelter and the power of being seen.

A portion of each ticket sale benefits Community Works in Medford, OR. The 7:00pm screening is followed by a Q & A with filmmakers, cast, and community members.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1055111306?fl=ip&fe=ec