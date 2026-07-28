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Outdoor School

Outdoor School

A tree can be a home and a forest can be a school, but raised in the wilds of 90's Portland, Vin must first learn to be a child. A transformative story about the search for shelter and the power of being seen.

A portion of each ticket sale benefits Community Works in Medford, OR. The 7:00pm screening is followed by a Q & A with filmmakers, cast, and community members.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1055111306?fl=ip&fe=ec

Varsity Theater
$10-15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Laugh Cry Love Entertainment
(971) 266-1975
info@outdoorschoolmovie.com
https://outdoorschoolthemovie.com

Artist Group Info

Ime N Etuk
press@outdoorschoolmovie.com
Varsity Theater
166 E MAin St
Ashland, Oregon 97520-3460
9542963908
Ashlanddevo.leslie@gmail.com