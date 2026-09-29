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Oregon Premiere of The Invisible Mammal - a film about bat conservation

Oregon Premiere of The Invisible Mammal - a film about bat conservation

Join cast, crew and screening partners Ashland Parks & Recreation and Ashland Independent Film Festival on Friday, October 30, 2026 for a special Bat Week event: the Oregon Premiere of The Invisible Mammal, the award-winning feature documentary about bat conservation.

Against the backdrop of the sixth mass extinction, an all-woman team of biologists set out to save bats from a deadly fungal disease. But when the COVID-19 pandemic interrupts their work, they are sent down a path of discovery that illuminates the connections between bat conservation and preventing the spread of infectious disease.

Meet director Kristin Tièche, editor Heidi Zimmerman, and castmember Dr. Alice Chung-MacCoubrey.

COME IN COSTUME! It's Bat Week AND Halloween Eve after all! Bat and vampire attire are encouraged!

Schedule:
6:15 pm - Doors open

6:30 pm - Screening begins

8:00 pm - Q&A with cast and crew

8:30 pm - Tabling in lobby

Ticketing:
Please purchase tickets in advance, and take advantage of our early bird pricing:

Now to Oct 15, 2026: $10 + fees

Oct 16-30, 2026: $12 + fees

The Varsity Theatre
10-12
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

jessicabaca95@gmail.com
The Varsity Theatre
166 E Main St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
(541) 482-3321
https://catheatres.com/varsity/film/3201/the-lemurian-candidate/