Oregon Coast SeaLife Presented by John Jackson of Bugs-R-Us

Explore the wonderous and beautiful sea creatures of our Oregon coastline! This program highlights lifecycles, importance in the environment as well as examples of the shoreline and water inhabitants in our beloved coastal areas. Perfect for curious adults, families and children accompanied by an adult.

For ages 3 and up with an adult. $5- Children ages 3+ to adults; Children under 3 Free; scholarships available.

About the Instructor:

Life-ling entomologist and naturalist, John Jackson is the creator Bugs-R-Us Educational Services. He provides science-based, educational, portable presentations on a wide variety of natural subjects. All programs are aligned with Oregon State Educational Standards, Next Generation Science Standards, mapped for STEM and STEAM applications as well as National Science Education Standards.

