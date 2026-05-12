The Oregon Coast Culinary Institute (OCCI) at Southwestern Oregon Community College invites the community to our inaugural Oregon Coast Food & Wine Celebration. This is a new community event bringing together exceptional wineries, artisan vendors, and supporters of the culinary arts from across Oregon. This warm and vibrant gathering will take place on July 18th, 2026, at Southwestern Oregon Community College, 1988 Newmark, Ave., Coos Bay, inside the beautiful Umpqua Hall Health & Science Building from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

This year’s celebration holds special significance. We are honoring the memory of our cherished colleague, Chef Instructor Laura Williams, who passed away last year. Laura was passionate about food, wine, and teaching, and it’s fitting to create an event that brings those passions together. In her honor, this inaugural celebration will serve as a fundraiser to establish a scholarship in Laura’s name, awarded annually to a student attending the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute. Our hope is to continue this event in the future – growing it into a beloved annual tradition that draws guests from up and down the coast.

This is a ticketed event, with each patron receiving sampling tokens upon entry. Guests may use these tokens for food or wine tastings with the option to purchase additional tokens. All proceeds from ticket and token sales will contribute directly to the Laura Williams Memorial Scholarship. Live music, artisan vendors, and a curated selection of Oregon wineries will help create a lively, welcoming atmosphere for attendees to enjoy.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase wine (bottles or cases) directly from participating wineries. A silent auction will offer exciting experiences, fun gifts, and coastal treats going to the highest bidder.

If attendees desire to contribute directly to the Laura Williams Memorial Scholarship there will be a drop box at the event to leave a donation, or they may donate online.

TICKETS & EVENT DETAILS:

Date/Time: Saturday, July 18, 2026 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Location: Umpqua Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay

Tickets: $35 per person in advance. $40 at the door. Click button below to purchase!

21 and older only

Service Animals only

Purchase tickets in advance!