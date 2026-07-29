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Opening Reception: Annual Member Exhibition at Collier Gallery at CTP

Opening Reception: Annual Member Exhibition at Collier Gallery at CTP

Exhibition Dates:
Thursday, August 27 - Sunday, September 20

Opening Reception:
Saturday, August 29, 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Location:
555 Medford Center, Medford, OR 97504

About the Exhibition:
In collaboration with the Collier Gallery at CTP (Collaborative Theatre Project), the Ashland Gallery Association's Annual Member Exhibition features multiple talented artists and includes everything from fluid and abstract watercolor paintings, to familiar favorite plein air paintings, stunning portraits, and more.

Currently, the Collaborative Theatre Project is the only theatre space in Southern Oregon that features visual art exhibitions in conjunction with its main stage productions. Beginning with their first performance in 2017, the organization envisioned a space to promote local artists by offering a venue for artists to exhibit their artwork, to grow their clientele, and to contribute to the overall creative atmosphere at the Collaborative Theatre Project.

Collier Gallery at CTP
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Ashland Gallery Association
5414888430
administrator@ashlandgalleries.com
ashlandgalleries.com
Collier Gallery at CTP
555 Medford Center
Medford, Oregon 97504