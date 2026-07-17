Open House: Learn more about the Huckleberry Mountain Ceremonial Closure

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest will be supporting the Klamath Tribes annual Huckleberry Mountain ceremony. The 10-day closure dates will be determined soon, based on the readiness of the berries.

This is the third year the forest has supported this cultural tradition. Ahead of the 10-day closure, the forest and Tribes will be hosting a public meeting for interested people to learn more.

More information about the forest's relationship with the Klamath Tribes and the Huckleberry Mountain Ceremony can be found here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/rogue-siskiyou/working-with-us/tribal-relations