Open House: Learn more about the Huckleberry Mountain Ceremonial Closure
Open House: Learn more about the Huckleberry Mountain Ceremonial Closure
The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest will be supporting the Klamath Tribes annual Huckleberry Mountain ceremony. The 10-day closure dates will be determined soon, based on the readiness of the berries.
This is the third year the forest has supported this cultural tradition. Ahead of the 10-day closure, the forest and Tribes will be hosting a public meeting for interested people to learn more.
More information about the forest's relationship with the Klamath Tribes and the Huckleberry Mountain Ceremony can be found here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/rogue-siskiyou/working-with-us/tribal-relations
Prospect Charter School (gymnasium)
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest and The Klamath Tribes
SM.FS.RRSNFContactUs@usda.gov
Prospect Charter School (gymnasium)
160 Mill Creek DrivveProspect, Oregon 97536