Open Bottle Night
Open Bottle Night
A slightly bigger table. A slightly looser pour.
Alongside Resistance wines, we’ll be opening bottles from producers we love, admire, or are mildly jealous of.
Think of it as wine nerd night without the annoying wine nerd energy.
Come discover something new, compare notes, and pretend you weren’t excited when someone opened “the good bottle.”
Resistance Wine Company
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Resistance Wine Company
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com
Artist Group Info
kirk@resistancewineco.com
Resistance Wine Company
322 North Pioneer StAshland, Oregon 97520
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com