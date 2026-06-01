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Open Bottle Night

Open Bottle Night

A slightly bigger table. A slightly looser pour.

Alongside Resistance wines, we’ll be opening bottles from producers we love, admire, or are mildly jealous of.

Think of it as wine nerd night without the annoying wine nerd energy.

Come discover something new, compare notes, and pretend you weren’t excited when someone opened “the good bottle.”

Resistance Wine Company
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Resistance Wine Company
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com
https://www.resistancewineco.com/

Artist Group Info

kirk@resistancewineco.com
Resistance Wine Company
322 North Pioneer St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com
https://www.resistancewineco.com/Wine-Tastings/Ros-Confidential-First-Friday-Expos