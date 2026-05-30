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Opal Lee's Walk for Freedom/Juneteenth Celebration

Opal Lee's Walk for Freedom/Juneteenth Celebration

Celebrate freedom, culture, and community. Grants Pass is one of 10 cities nationwide to join Opal Lee, "Grandmother of Juneteenth" on a 2.5 mile walk to symbolize the 2.5 years it took for the last enslave people in Texas to learn of their freedom. DJ Gemineye will emcee performances. There will will vendors, food trucks, face painting and bounce houses.

Reinhart Volunteer Park
08:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Grants Pass Remembrance Sundown to Sunrise Project
5414417064
gpremembrance@gmail.com
https://www.oregonremembrance.org/about-1

Artist Group Info

constance.palaia@gmail.com
Reinhart Volunteer Park
1690 SW Webster Road
Grants Pass, Oregon 97527-4639
541-450-6160
jhopkins@grantspassoregon.gov
grantspass.recdesk.com